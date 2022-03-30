Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DPSI opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.09. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

