Decentral Games (DG) Tops One Day Volume of $768,299.00

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $150.33 million and approximately $768,299.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07146193 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.61 or 0.99605902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 474,650,469 coins and its circulating supply is 471,611,967 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

