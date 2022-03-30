Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $2.03

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00004310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $147.27 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

