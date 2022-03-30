David B. Kunin Acquires 1,578 Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) Director David B. Kunin purchased 1,578 shares of Nortech Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $15,764.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 3,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Nortech Systems worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

