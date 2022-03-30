Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $98,111,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $3,749,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

