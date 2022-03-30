Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DARE opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 245,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 69,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

