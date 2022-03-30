Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $7.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Shares of DRI opened at $134.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

