Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Juliana L. Chugg Purchases 1,925 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,536. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

