Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $30.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.66. 17,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,121. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $222.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.