CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.35 on Friday. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.95.
CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.