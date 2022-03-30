CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,973,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $245,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS stock opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.