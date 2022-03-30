CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

CVV traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 209,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,556. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

