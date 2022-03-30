Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

