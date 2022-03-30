Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

