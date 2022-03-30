Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $131.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.