Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.
In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $131.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.