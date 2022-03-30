CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 130.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

CubeSmart stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

