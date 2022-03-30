CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 130.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.
CubeSmart stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.
CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
