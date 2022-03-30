CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $223.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of -216.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.60. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

