Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in March

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

