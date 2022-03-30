Credit Suisse Group Cuts Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €120.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

