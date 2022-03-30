Craig Hallum Downgrades NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) to Hold

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( OTCMKTS:NMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 102.29% and a negative net margin of 6,490.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $198,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

