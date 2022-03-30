Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

COVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Covestro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. Covestro has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

