Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 3.7%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.21 and last traded at $103.63. 3,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,641,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.