Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

COUP stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $106.81. 6,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,651. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.29.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

