Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.17. 33,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325,487. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coty by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

