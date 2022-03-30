CoTrader (COT) Price Tops $0.0001

CoTrader (COT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $33,365.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

