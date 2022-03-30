Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 15,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 854,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Costamare alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costamare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Costamare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.