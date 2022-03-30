CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

