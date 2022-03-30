Cormark Weighs in on Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Perseus Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of PRU opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.49.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

