Cormark Weighs in on Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRUGet Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Perseus Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of PRU opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.49.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading

