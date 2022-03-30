Cormark Reiterates C$1.25 Price Target for Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.25 price target by analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s current price.
CVE:BYN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.49. 135,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40. Banyan Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$109.90 million and a P/E ratio of -26.94.
