Cormark Reiterates C$1.25 Price Target for Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.25 price target by analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s current price.

CVE:BYN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.49. 135,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40. Banyan Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$109.90 million and a P/E ratio of -26.94.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

