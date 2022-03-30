Contrasting Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) & Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Houlihan Lokey and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 1 3 3 0 2.29 Franklin Resources 2 3 2 0 2.00

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus target price of $107.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. Franklin Resources has a consensus target price of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Franklin Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 20.52% 34.96% 20.09% Franklin Resources 22.41% 17.79% 8.90%

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Franklin Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 4.11 $312.77 million $6.88 13.54 Franklin Resources $8.43 billion 1.73 $1.83 billion $3.78 7.67

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Franklin Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

