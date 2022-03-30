Contrasting Clover Health Investments (CLOV) and Its Rivals

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Clover Health Investments to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clover Health Investments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 107 1134 2306 45 2.64

Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 69.55%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 4.98%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -2.63 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 4.15

Clover Health Investments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Risk & Volatility

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clover Health Investments competitors beat Clover Health Investments on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

