Contrasting BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and Potbelly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million 1.82 $610,000.00 N/A N/A Potbelly $380.05 million 0.49 -$23.78 million ($0.89) -7.21

BT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Potbelly.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 7.15% 31.00% 11.46% Potbelly -6.26% -938.53% -5.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BT Brands and Potbelly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Potbelly 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BT Brands beats Potbelly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and one Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen franchise restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

