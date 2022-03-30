Contrasting Atotech (ATC) & The Competition

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Atotech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86 Atotech Competitors 94 378 334 9 2.32

Atotech currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.42%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 30.94%. Given Atotech’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atotech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion -$289.40 million -54.64 Atotech Competitors $1.11 billion $15.49 million 8.79

Atotech has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.01% 4.43% 0.95% Atotech Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

Summary

Atotech competitors beat Atotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Atotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

