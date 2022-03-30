Contrasting Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Agilysys alerts:

This table compares Agilysys and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys -12.98% 24.74% 11.07% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Agilysys and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $137.18 million 7.54 -$21.00 million ($0.93) -44.99 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.16 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agilysys and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Agilysys currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.89%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.54%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Agilysys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agilysys beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.