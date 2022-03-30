Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $278.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $278.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.16.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $231.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.88. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.