Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

CWCO stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

