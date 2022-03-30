Conning Inc. Sells 793,718 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,718 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

