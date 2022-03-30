Conning Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

COST stock opened at $569.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $348.84 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

