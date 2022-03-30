Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

