Conning Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $248.95 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,393 shares of company stock valued at $378,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

