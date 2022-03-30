Conning Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

