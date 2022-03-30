Conning Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.56. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

