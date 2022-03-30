Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

