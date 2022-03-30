Conning Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST opened at $414.12 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.68 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.98 and a 200-day moving average of $414.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.