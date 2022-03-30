Conning Inc. Acquires 2,856 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

