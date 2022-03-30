Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.88

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 147293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 852,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 615,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

