Compound (COMP) Market Cap Tops $1.04 Billion

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $156.83 or 0.00332753 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $433.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,663,277 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

