Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Lowered to $12.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COMP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of COMP opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Compass has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

