Compass (NYSE:COMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Compass alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of COMP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 1,446,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,513. Compass has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass (COMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.