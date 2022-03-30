Comparing Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericity and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $147.83 million 0.59 -$25.03 million N/A N/A Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.49 $3.18 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -11.56% -10.42% -2.49% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vericity and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Vericity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

